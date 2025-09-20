Dry for Sunday, but rain returns next week

It's comfortable this evening, if a bit humid, if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight, we drop into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
For Sunday, its a bit warmer as temperatures rise into the low 80s. Most of us will be dry, but a few spotty showers are possible far south of Omaha, closer to the Kansas border.
We keep the warm weather around for the first day of Fall, with highs in the low 80s. Monday stays mostly dry, but storms become possible into Monday night. Severe weather is expected to be low, but a few storms could bring hail or gusty winds.
Tuesday is expected to feature scattered showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon. It won't rain the entire day, but more of us will see rain than be dry. Highs on Tuesday are cooler, in the middle 70s.
Rain sticks around Wednesday, particularly south of I-80, but we dry out by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
We dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures hold on the cooler side, in the 70s to low 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Comfy
Low: 58
SUNDAY
Partly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance South
High: 80
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Late Day Rain/Storms
High: 81
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain/Storms
High: 74
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)