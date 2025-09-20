Dry for Sunday, but rain returns next week

It's comfortable this evening, if a bit humid, if you have any outdoor plans. Overnight, we drop into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

For Sunday, its a bit warmer as temperatures rise into the low 80s. Most of us will be dry, but a few spotty showers are possible far south of Omaha, closer to the Kansas border.

We keep the warm weather around for the first day of Fall, with highs in the low 80s. Monday stays mostly dry, but storms become possible into Monday night. Severe weather is expected to be low, but a few storms could bring hail or gusty winds.

Tuesday is expected to feature scattered showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon. It won't rain the entire day, but more of us will see rain than be dry. Highs on Tuesday are cooler, in the middle 70s.

Rain sticks around Wednesday, particularly south of I-80, but we dry out by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s.

We dry out for the rest of the week as temperatures hold on the cooler side, in the 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Comfy

Low: 58

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance South

High: 80

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Late Day Rain/Storms

High: 81

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

