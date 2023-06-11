Dry For The Start Of The Workweek

After a cool and mostly cloudy Sunday, we get chilly tonight relative to June with lows dipping into the 40s. While we are not near record territory (record low is 42), there will be a chill to the air for your morning commute.

With plenty of sunshine, highs on Monday reach into the upper 70s.

We are back into the 80s on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday continues this trend, with sun and highs into the upper 80s.

By Thursday, thunderstorm chances return to the forecast, although most of us look dry on Thursday.

Friday is looking like the next best chance of a few storms, one round in the morning, another in the afternoon. Details still need to be worked out, but it is not looking like a washout.

Small storm chances continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 48

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 78

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 88

