Dry time and pleasant temps for the weekend!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Patchy frost possible tomorrow morning!

Seasonal weekend to start month of May

A mostly rain-free pattern for next 7-10 days

FORECAST

Waking up this morning to some chilly temps, some of us might feel like near freezing!

But luckily, we do expect a very similar afternoon to what we saw on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures to warm up to the upper 50s! However, going into tonight is when those temps can dip again, even at or below freezing in some areas!

More widespread frost is possible Friday night with lows in the low to mid 30s, around 33-34 degrees. This should be Omaha's last chance at a frost this Spring season.

After a cold night morning, Saturday will be a lot warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday is even warmer with highs in the 70s! There is small chance at some spotty light rain Sunday night.

We start next week warmer with highs near 80 on Monday. Rain will become sparse and limited over the coming days, but there is a decent chance at some light rain again around next Tuesday.

The rest of next week will likely be drier and cooler than average, in the 50s/60s. There may be a night in the 30s around Wednesday or Thursday, but as of now Omaha should be frost-free.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 58

Wind: NE 5-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Frost Possible

Chilly!

Low: 34

Wind: N 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warming Up!

High: 68

Wind: SE 5-15

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