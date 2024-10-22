Dry weather returns with some ups and downs in temperatures

The rain has moved out and the sunshine will take back over this morning. We stay mostly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front arrives late in the day, but it won't bring any rain, and we really won't notice it right away.

Tonight will be mostly clear and a little cooler. By Wednesday morning, most of us will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The cooler weather settles in Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s, but even that is still a touch above average. We could start the day with some clouds, but the afternoon will be sunny.

We don't stay cooler long. It gets breezy Thursday as warmer weather blows back in from the south. This will push us into the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine. A couple spotty showers are possible, but a vast majority of us will be dry.

Another cold front drops us right back down into the mid 60s on Friday, but we stay dry and mostly sunny.

It stays mostly sunny and cooler Saturday with mid 60s.

After a couple cooler days, we start to warm up again. Sunday will be nice with sunshine and a high near 70.

Monday will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 66

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 75

