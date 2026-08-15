Drying out through the weekend, but more storms arrive on Tuesday

3 Things to Know



More storms on Saturday

Milder and drier Sunday, Monday

Watching for severe storms on Tuesday

Forecast

After the morning rain moves away on Sunday, it's a comfortable and sunny afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

Monday also looks mostly dry and warm with highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday brings back the storm chances in the afternoon. The ingredients are there for some strong to severe storms in the afternoon, but exact timing and location of the greatest threat are too early to detail at this time. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

We are dry by Wednesday morning, but another chance of rain arrives by late Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will be a touch cooler, in the low 80s.

Rain becomes more likely Thursday morning, but not everyone will see these showers. The rain will keep highs a bit cooler than Wednesday, with many neighborhoods staying in the 70s.

Sunshine returns to end the week as temperatures recover somewhat, back into the 80s.

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Drier, less humid

High: 82

Wind: N 10-15

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Dry!

Low: 63

Wind: N 0-5

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 85

Wind: CALM

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered PM Storms

High: 86

Wind: S 5-10

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