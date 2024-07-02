Drying Out Wednesday, More Rain On 4th of July

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are falling along some parts of the Missouri River, but they are still climbing downstream. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: Skies quickly clear early tonight, but we could see a few foggy areas as we cool off into the low 60s Wednesday morning.

A lot of us will be dry Wednesday afternoon, but there could be some light rain south of Omaha. The rest of us will see some sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain return Thursday morning with a number of showers and storms in the region through at least Thursday afternoon, so have a backup indoor option for your 4th of July plans. It will be muggy with low 80s in the afternoon. For now, it looks like we will be able to dry out by fireworks time.

Most of us stay dry Friday. It will also be breezy with a high near 80.

We warm back into the mid 80s Saturday, but it comes with a few spotty showers and storms to avoid.

We'll continue to dodge some hit and miss storms Sunday with mid 80s.

The mid 80s continue Monday with more sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain South

High: 86

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 81

