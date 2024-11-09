Drying out with seasonal temperatures for Veterans Day

After the rain we saw this morning, a few more showers are possible this evening, but not everyone will see them. Once they move by, we dry out overnight as temperatures drop into the low 40s by Sunday morning.

We are dry on Sunday with a few clouds with highs in the mid 50s.

Similar weather occurs on Veterans Day with temperatures in the mid 50s, but more sunshine is likely.

We warm slightly on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. It gets breezy too, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night which may bring some small rain chances to the area, but most of it may miss us to the east. Wednesday it cools some back into the 50s with a breeze.

The 50s are short-lived as we warm into the 60s at the end of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Clearing Skies

Dry

High: 57

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 56

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 61

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.