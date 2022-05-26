Drying Out and Warming Up

A light band of rain continues to fall just north and west of Omaha heading into the Thursday morning commute, but it will break apart through the morning. Clouds linger into the lunch hour, but the sunshine comes out from west to east through the afternoon. This will push areas west of Omaha into the low 70s, Omaha into the upper 60s, and then cooler across western Iowa (50s) where clouds linger longer.

Skies finish clearing overnight as we cool into the upper 40s into Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer! We could hit 80 to end the workweek.

The weekend will be warmer, muggy, and breezy. Saturday will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. A few scattered storms are possible late in the day, mainly north of I-80, which could be strong to severe.

We keep heating up Sunday with highs in the low 90s. It stays breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Like Saturday, some spotty storms are possible late in the day, which could be strong to severe. While anyone could see one of these storms, many of us stay dry.

The wind keeps blowing for Memorial Day with plenty of heat. Highs will be in the low 90s. Like previous days, the holiday could end with some strong to severe storms scattered across the region.

We stay hot Tuesday, but as a cold front moves in midweek, storm chances increase, and we cool into the 70s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Isolated Shower

Breezy

High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warmer

High: 80

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 85

