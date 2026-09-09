We're looking at a drier, cooler afternoon!

3 Things to Know
- Drier Wednesday and Thursday
- Temps closer to normal this week
- More storms possible over the weekend
Forecast
Wednesday will eventually turn mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, about 15-20 cooler than on Tuesday! We'll have a slight breeze coming from the north as well, helping to keep the cooler temps around a bit longer!
Thursday looks like a very nice day with sunshine! Morning temps will be in the 50s to low 60s, and and highs in the low 80s, which is now around Omaha's average high for early September.
Friday could get pretty warm before another system moves into the region. It may be a bit breezy nearing Friday afternoon, with those winds now shifting direction, coming from the south. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees, and there may be more thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as another cold front moves through the region. That cold front will help to stop those temps from climbing into the weekend!
This weekend does have some more rain possible. After 6-8 AM, Saturday looks mostly dry spare some spotty showers, with temps near 80. Some extra rain and storms can be expected late Saturday night and for much of the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.
We'll continue with these upper 70s and lower 80s as we head into next week, with some more spotty shower chances both Monday and Tuesday!
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 82
Wind: NW 10-20
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cooler
Drier
Low: 60
Wind: NW 10-20
THURSDAY
Sunny
Cooler, Near Average
High: 83
Wind: E 5-15
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