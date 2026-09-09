We're looking at a drier, cooler afternoon!

3 Things to Know



Drier Wednesday and Thursday

Temps closer to normal this week

More storms possible over the weekend

Forecast

Wednesday will eventually turn mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, about 15-20 cooler than on Tuesday! We'll have a slight breeze coming from the north as well, helping to keep the cooler temps around a bit longer!

Thursday looks like a very nice day with sunshine! Morning temps will be in the 50s to low 60s, and and highs in the low 80s, which is now around Omaha's average high for early September.

Friday could get pretty warm before another system moves into the region. It may be a bit breezy nearing Friday afternoon, with those winds now shifting direction, coming from the south. Temps by the afternoon could get to near 90 degrees, and there may be more thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night as another cold front moves through the region. That cold front will help to stop those temps from climbing into the weekend!

This weekend does have some more rain possible. After 6-8 AM, Saturday looks mostly dry spare some spotty showers, with temps near 80. Some extra rain and storms can be expected late Saturday night and for much of the day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

We'll continue with these upper 70s and lower 80s as we head into next week, with some more spotty shower chances both Monday and Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 82

Wind: NW 10-20

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cooler

Drier

Low: 60

Wind: NW 10-20

THURSDAY

Sunny

Cooler, Near Average

High: 83

Wind: E 5-15

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