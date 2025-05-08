Early-Summer heat begins to spill in over Mother's Day weekend

With low humidity and mostly clear skies overnight, we'll cool off nicely, dropping into the upper 40s for Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny as we warm into the low 80s.

The heat continue to build over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine and light winds, making for some great weather in Omaha and Council Bluffs for all the outdoor spring events being held in our neighborhoods.

Mother's Day will be mostly sunny and a little breezy at times with mid 80s, keeping temperatures more than 10 above average.

It will continue to be breezy at times Monday with low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

If you're looking for some cooler weather to vote Tuesday in Omaha, you'll want to get to the polls in the morning! The afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

The upper 80s continue Wednesday with a few more clouds.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday night, but things are continuing to look dry. We'll cool off into the low to mid 80s on next Thursday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 48

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 83

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 86

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

