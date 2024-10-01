Elevated wildfire conditions Wednesday as breezy, dry weather continues

It will be a chilly evening, and another cool night, dropping into the upper 40s in Omaha for Wednesday morning.

Due to breezy and dry conditions, we will be in an elevated risk for wildfires over the next few days. Please refrain from burning anything outdoors. Be careful with fuels, and anything that could cause a spark, or ignite a fire.

After a chilly start to the day Wednesday, a breezy south wind will blow warmer weather back into the region. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Eastern Nebraska will be in the low and mid 80s, and western Iowa will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cold front will move through Omaha on Thursday morning, but we stay sunny and warm with highs near 80 on Thursday. The wind will still be a little breezy, but a little weather than on Wednesday. However, the humidity will remain very low.

Friday will be a little cooler thanks to that cold front, and highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. The wind will be a little more settled, but he humidity will remain very low.

The wind picks back up this weekend, and Saturday gets hot! We'll see a lot of sunshine to start the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Saturday. Once again, the air will be very dry, so refrain from burning anything outdoors.

A Saturday night cold front will help cool things off on Sunday. We'll close out the weekend with highs only in the mid 70s with sunshine and breezy north winds.

Monday will be sunny and less windy, with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Low Humidity

High: 82

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

Low Humidity

High: 81

