Even Warmer Sunday

Sunday morning won't be as cold as Saturday morning, but it will still be cool. We start the day in the upper 40s.
We will climb into the low 80s Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Monday brings another nice afternoon with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.
A few more clouds will move into the area Tuesday, but we keep warming up. It will be almost 10 degrees above average, with mid 80s.
Wednesday will also be in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A lot of us will stay dry, but we may have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms.
A slightly better chance for a few more storms exists on Thursday, but most should be dry with highs in the mid 80s.
Small storm chances continue through Friday into the weekend, highs hold in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Very Cool
Low: 48
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Low Humidity
High: 82
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Above Average
High: 82
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Above Average
High: 84
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.