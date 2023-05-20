Even Warmer Sunday

Sunday morning won't be as cold as Saturday morning, but it will still be cool. We start the day in the upper 40s.

We will climb into the low 80s Sunday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Monday brings another nice afternoon with low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

A few more clouds will move into the area Tuesday, but we keep warming up. It will be almost 10 degrees above average, with mid 80s.

Wednesday will also be in the mid 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds. A lot of us will stay dry, but we may have to dodge a few spotty showers and storms.

A slightly better chance for a few more storms exists on Thursday, but most should be dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Small storm chances continue through Friday into the weekend, highs hold in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Very Cool

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 82

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.