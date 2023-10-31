Extra Layers Needed Under Costumes

It's cold and windy this morning thanks to another cold front. So, this afternoon will be colder, but the wind will slowly lighten up in the second half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s with mostly sunny skies.

We get cold again heading into Wednesday morning. Omaha will be near 20, which means a few cities in northeast Nebraska and western Iowa could drop into the upper teens.

Wednesday will also be breezy, but unlike Tuesday, the wind will be coming in out of the south, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Highs will be in the low 50s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind lightens up for Thursday, and we get a little warmer. Mostly sunny skies help push us into the mid 50s.

Stronger winds blow in some warmer weather Friday, pushing us into the mid 60s... and we keep the sunshine.

We cool off a little for the weekend with a few more clouds. Saturday will be in the mid 50s.

Don't forget to "fall back" an hour before bed Saturday night. It's also a great time to check or replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

Sunday will be in the upper 50s with a small chance for a spotty shower to hit you backyard.

A few more scattered showers are possible Monday with mid 50s.

HALLOWEEN

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 36

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Colder

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nicer

High: 54

