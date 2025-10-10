Extra warm weather returns to Omaha late in the weekend

The warm weather continues Friday! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. The wind will be a little lighter than yesterday, but you'll still notice it at times.

High school football games will kick off around 70 degrees and end in the low 60s. We get chilly by Saturday morning, dropping into the upper 40s in Omaha.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds, and we cool off a bit, with mid 70s for the afternoon. A couple spotty showers will try to move in from the west throughout the day, but most of us will be dry all day.

We get windy and extra warm Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s, putting us about 15 degrees above average. A couple spotty showers will still be around, but most of us will continue to stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front quickly puts an end to the warm weather. It will be breezy early Monday as the cooler weather blows in. Highs will be in the upper 60s with only a small chance for rain.

We'll keep the small chance for rain going into the middle of the week.

We stay cooler Tuesday with mid 60s, but the low 70s should be able to make a comeback Wednesday and Thursday.

