Extreme Heat Returns

Temperatures reach back into the upper 90s today under mostly sunny skies. It will feel closer to the 100°-105° range. The stronger breeze really gives us more fuel for the warm up we're going to see today. The winds will be out of the southwest, throughout most of the day, gusting near 25-30 mph.

A weak cold front will knock back temperatures a few degrees for Wednesday, but highs will remain in the mid 90s and skies stay mostly sunny. Luckily, this cold front will help us push back on the humidity a bit, too.

Another warm up begins late into the work week into the start of the weekend with highs reaching into the upper 90s once more. Even flirting with the triple digits at times.

Some slight chances of rain are possible towards the end of the work week.

The weekend comes with another round of heat with high temperatures near 100°. We stay partly cloudy for both weekend days with just a slight chance for rain Saturday. Most look to stay dry.

Staying hot into early next week albeit a touch cooler in the low 90s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

Breezy

High: 98

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Clear

Less Humid

High: 94

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 97

