Extreme Heat To End The Week

After dodging a few showers and storms in the morning, the rest of Friday looks mainly dry, but it will be hot. High temperatures reach the upper 90s and heat index values could be high as 105° in the afternoon. We can't rule out a couple of isolated, hit and miss, storms in the second half of the day. Most will stay dry.

The start of the weekend comes with another round of heat with high temperatures reaching into the 100° mark. It will feel closer to 105°-110° on Saturday. As this is a dangerous heat, it's important to limit outdoor activities and stay hydrated. We stay partly cloudy for both weekend days with another storm chance late Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures drop on Sunday, as we have more chances of showers and storms for the start of the day. Highs make it into the upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Next week looks cooler. Our high temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. There are some rain and storm chances each day.

We will continue this near average high temperature run into the middle part of next week. Readings will likely land in the mid to high 80s.

FRIDAY

P.M. Sun

Humid

High: 97

FRIDAY NIGHT

Hit & Miss Storms

Stay Warm

Low: 75

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Hot

PM Storms/Showers

High: 101

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 88

