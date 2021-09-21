Stretch of Comfortable Fall Weather

We get to enjoy an extended stretch of fall-like weather the rest of the workweek.

Morning clouds give way to a lot of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s, but it will also be breezy, making it feel even cooler.

The wind lightens up tonight, helping temperatures tumble into Wednesday morning. Omaha will dip into the mid 40s, but cities north of I-80 and over into southwest Iowa will dip into the low 40s. We could even see a couple spots like Wayne fall into the upper 30s. For Omaha, this will be the coolest morning since late May.

After our chilly morning, mostly sunny skies and light winds allow us to warm back into the low 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Fall officially starts at 2:21 pm.

We start to warm back up Thursday, pushing into the upper 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Another cold front arrives Friday morning, dropping us back to the low 70s with a few more clouds.

Temperatures rebound over the weekend, climbing into the mid 70s Saturday, then mid 80s on Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny.

The 80s look to continue next Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Fall Arrives

High: 73

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 79

