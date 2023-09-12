Fall-like weather continues

After our cool start to the day, our Tuesday is shaping up to be pleasant with high temperatures into the middle 70s with lots of sunshine.

Another cool start on Wednesday with lows in the low 50s, our outlying communities likely fall into the 40s. Wednesday looks a touch warmer with highs into the upper 70s.

We hit the 80 degree mark on Thursday with continuing sunshine.

Our next rain chance comes in with a cold front on Friday, although these showers will be scattered. Highs still climb into the upper 70s.

We look cooler into the weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 79

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 80

