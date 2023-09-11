Feeling Like Fall

There's some areas of patchy fog Monday morning, along with some leftover spotty rain showers. Keep these things in mind for your drive into work.

Skies will gradually clear throughout the afternoon, giving way to more sunshine in the second half of the day. The temperatures will be very comfortable with highs in the mid 70s.

We get a tad chilly tonight as we cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s by early Tuesday morning.

The sunshine sticks around Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s, once again.

Towards the middle of the workweek, we make a run for the upper 70s keeping our stretch of dry and sunny weather going strong.

The forecast looks dry until the end of the week with very small chances for rain on Friday and Saturday.

MONDAY

Clearing Skies

Cool

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear

Chilly

Low: 50

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 78

