Feeling More Like Fall

We continue to cool off in the second half of the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A few spotty showers are possible late in the day. We then fall closer to 60 Friday afternoon as the wind picks up just a bit.

The sunshine is back in full force this weekend, warming us into the mid 60s Saturday, then near 70 on Sunday.

These above average temperatures continue into into early next week with Monday forecast to be in the mid 70s.

We will start to see this pattern wane and rain return by midweek. Temps fall back into the 60s and isolated showers return.

THURSDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Spotty Rain Late

High: 64

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Iso. Showers

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 66

