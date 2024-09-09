Feeling more like summer

After a really nice weekend, we'll start to feel more like summer this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and breezy as we warm up into the upper 80s. Western Iowa will be running a little cooler, in the mid 80s, but a couple spots in southeast Nebraska could get to 90.

We don't get as cool overnight, only dropping into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning.

We heat up a little more Tuesday, likely getting Omaha to 90. It stays mostly sunny and breezy.

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday's weather... mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 90.

The hot and dry weather continues Thursday with upper 80s and a lot of sunshine.

We pull back the heat a couple more degrees Friday, but that keeps a lot of us in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will have more clouds, but they only come with a small chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We keep the mid 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 90

