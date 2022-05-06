Finally Warmer for the Weekend

The rain has come to an end, but the clouds will be stubborn today. We could squeeze out some late-day sunshine, but it will still be warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We stay dry overnight, cooling off to about 50 degrees Saturday morning with a few clouds.

Saturday brings some nice sunshine and warmer weather! Highs will be in the mid 70s with clouds moving back in late in the day. It will also be a little breezy with winds up to 25 mph.

After midnight, storms from central Nebraska will move into eastern Nebraska. These will likely arrive late enough to avoid any severe weather threat for our area, but some pockets of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder are still possible overnight and into Sunday morning. The greatest chance for rain will be north of I-80, while some areas along and south of I-80 could stay dry.

After a wet start to the day, Mother's Day afternoon will be drier with highs in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies. It will also be windy.

We're dry again in the first half of the next workweek... and with more sunshine mixing in with hour clouds, we'll be warming up even more!

Monday will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. The wind won't be as strong as Sunday, but still breezy at times.

The heat peaks Tuesday and Wednesday with highs at or just above 90 degrees.

We pull back the heat a touch Thursday, cooling into the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 50

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 76

MOTHER'S DAY

Mostly Cloudy

A.M. Storms/Showers

Windy

High: 74

