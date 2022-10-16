First Cold Blast Of The Season

All-aboard the temperature roller coaster for the week ahead! The average high/lows in Omaha are 66 and 43 respectively. By the end of the week, we will be both 10-20 degrees below and above that average.

We start with the cold first. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s to low 30s, with Omaha likely slipping just below the 30-degree line. A clear sky and a calm wind mean frost will likely form over much of the area.

We don't stop there. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the mid-40s, but it is the overnight low that will be the most impressive. The low for Omaha is 21 degrees, one degree above the record low of 20 set in 1972, meaning we will have a good shot at tying or breaking our record.

Another cold day on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s, followed by another night of lows in the 20s, although overnight records Tuesday are safe.

Then things flip for Wednesday. A rapid warm-up means temperatures will jump into the upper 50s by the afternoon, with a few spots in southeast Nebraska topping 60. Overnight lows will also go back above freezing.

We continue the warm-up Thursday with highs in the mid-60s, then Friday we return to the 70s!

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 29

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 42

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 59

