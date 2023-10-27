First flakes of the season this weekend

After a chilly and windy start to our Friday, the sunshine returns this afternoon, but it will be windy and cold with highs in the lower to mid 40s.

The first freeze of the season in Omaha will be Saturday morning as we fall into the upper 20s.

Late Saturday morning, snow will start to move into northeast Nebraska. By the early afternoon, a wintry mix will expand across more of the region from Omaha and south. Snow will be most common north of the I-80 corridor, more of a mix of rain and snow along I-80 and just south of the I-80 corridor, and mainly rain in far SE Nebraska, NW Missouri, and SW Iowa. As we get colder late in the day, more of this will change to all snow farther south. Light snow showers will continue Saturday evening, coming to an end Saturday night.

There will be a lot of dry air that this system fights over eastern NE into western IA, thus expect any precipiation to be spotty for much of the day on Saturday. A better chance at light snow comes Sunday morning.

The best chance for any snow to stick to the ground will be in northeast Nebraska, with 1-3" possible from Norfolk to Wayne. The rest of the region won't see much accumulation, other than a dusting on the grass. A lot of cities won't see anything stick to the ground very long, but there could be some small areas across the rest of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa with up to an inch. With the recent warm weather, any treated road or parking lot should hold up pretty well.

After the snow moves out, overall, Sunday looks cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s, dropping in the lower 20s as skies clear Sunday night.

The sunshine returns Monday, but we stay cold. We start the day in the low 20s and only warm into the low 40s for the afternoon.

We stay cold and sunny for Halloween, in the upper 30s. By trick-or-treat, we will be falling back into the lower 30s.

The stretch of 20s in the morning and 40s in the afternoon continues Wednesday with a lot of sunshine... but we should see some slightly warmer weather by the weekend.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 43

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Breezy

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix

High: 38

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Snow Showers

High: 36

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.