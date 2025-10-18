First frost possible in NE Nebraska tonight, is Omaha's first one next week?

Thanks to clouds, we are cool today with highs reaching the mid-60s. As the cooler weather is blown in tonight, Omaha should drop to near 40 degrees. In northeast Nebraska, it could fall in the mid-30s, meaning patchy frost is possible. Bring in or cover any sensitive plants!

Sunday is cool & comfy with highs in the mid-60s with lots of sunshine!

We get windy again on Monday as another cold front comes through, though we will get near 70 by the afternoon. A shower or two may come on Monday afternoon, but most of us will be dry.

The cooler weather arrives on Tuesday, with highs in Omaha reaching 60. By Tuesday night, we should drop into the mid-to-upper 30s, meaning the Omaha metro may experience its first frost. Wednesday, we climb back to near 65 with another night in the 30s.

We hold in the mid-60s for the late week into the weekend, and we stay dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Frost in NE Nebraska

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 65

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 69

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 60

