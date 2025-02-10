FIRST LOOK: Midweek snow map, which is this week's second round of snow of three

Today will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the mid 30s. Late this afternoon, a few pockets of snow will start to pop up northwest of Omaha, which will slide south this evening. These could hold off until the end of the evening commute or shortly after in Omaha. The snow will start to fall apart south of Omaha and will likely not reach the Kansas border.

Snow totals for round 1 will be pretty small, but could be just enough to make for some slippery spots in some neighborhoods. Most of us see between no accumulation and up to an inch, but a couple of spots from Tekamah and north could reach closer to 2 inches.

KMTV Monday Snow Forecast

As the snow ends overnight, it will get cold and breezy, dropping into the single digits for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and colder. Highs will only be in the teens.

The week's second round of snow arrives Tuesday night. The snow will start light, then it become more widespread and heavier at times overnight and into Wednesday morning. Heavier areas of snow will continue early Wednesday afternoon, but those will be less common by the evening. It could take until early Wednesday night for the snow to end across all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Snow totals will be lowest north of the Omaha metro, where 1-3 inches are possible in Norfolk, Tekamah, Blair, Denison, and Harlan. Farther south, Omaha, Columbus, York, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Red Oak, and Atlantic could see 2-5 inches. Our highest totals will likely be in Nebraska City and cities farther south where 3 to 6 inches will be possible.

KMTV Midweek Snow Forecast

Wednesday will also be cold with highs in the teens. This will make for a light and fluffy snow.

Thursday starts below zero, and for a third afternoon in a row, we only hit the teens in the afternoon... but at least it will come with some sunshine!

Friday will be windy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

The week's third round of snow could arrive as early as Friday night, but the timing is still uncertain. It could hold off until Saturday. Snow totals would just be a guess this far away, but for most of us, the totals will be smaller than what we see midweek.

Along with some snow, Saturday will also be windy with highs in the mid 20s.

We get colder again Sunday with highs back down in the teens.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 34

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Low: 6

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Night Snow

High: 16

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 14

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.