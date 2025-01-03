FIRST LOOK: Weekend snow timing and totals, with parts of Nebraska up to a foot of snow

We keep getting colder today with highs in the low and mid 20s across the Omaha metro under mostly cloudy skies. South of Omaha, some cities will enjoy the upper 20s. Our coldest neighborhoods will be northeast of the metro with some spots like Denison falling just shy of 20.

We get a little extra cold overnight, falling into the low teens for Saturday morning.

Most of us will be dry Saturday morning and afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, but there could be a couple isolated pockets of snow around the region during the day. Highs will only be near 20.

Scattered snow will start to become more common around 5 p.m. Saturday, then become widespread across our neighborhoods in both eastern Nebraska and western Iowa heading into early Saturday night. Snow will continue overnight. For Omaha and cities north, the snow will end Sunday morning. South of the Omaha metro, heavy snow will continue at times through the rest of the morning and through the afternoon. The remaining snow will start to end from west to east Sunday evening, but it could take until late Sunday night for the snow to end in northwest Missouri.

Sunday will also be cold, with highs in the teens, making for a light and fluffy snow. The stronger wind Sunday, around 30 mph, will blow the snow around and lower visibility as it falls. Some roads will also be snow covered, making for dangerous travel, especially in areas with higher totals.

There will be a sharp cutoff between the higher snow totals and lower totals, so any slight shift in the storm's path will greatly impact our forecast. As of Friday morning, here is what we think is most likely:

KMTV Weekend Snow Map as of January 3, 2025

The smallest snow totals will be northeast of the Omaha metro. In fact, some parts of Carroll County, Iowa may struggle to even reach an inch of new snow. For the city of Omaha, the rest of Douglas County, Fremont and other cities farther north, we think 1-3 inches will be common. For Columbus, Lincoln, areas just south of Omaha, including Sarpy County, and over into Red Oak, 2-5 inches will be common.

Totals continue to grow farther south. Areas from Crete and east into Nebraska City and Clarinda could see 4-8 inches. The snow winners will be along the Kansas border and into northwest Misouri. From Beatrice, Pawnee, Falls City, and Maryville, 8-12 inches will be likely by Sunday night.

Monday will be a little breezy, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the teens with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, but after starting the day in the low single digits, we will only get to the teens again in the afternoon.

The teens continue Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings a small improvement with low 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 23

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 13

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snowy

Breezy

High: 16

