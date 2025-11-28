First winter storm of the season begins today, this is the latest on timing & totals

WHAT TO KNOW:



First accumulating snow this season on Saturday

Travel delays likely

Very cold air behind the snow

Light snow south of Omaha on Monday

FORECAST:

Clouds are moving in this morning. Around midday, a band of light snow will develop from north to south and move across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. For most of us, this should not cause any issues. The exception is around Carroll, IA, where the snow band will sit the rest of the afternoon. If you are going to Lincoln for the game, no wintry issues are expected.

Air temperatures will slowly warm a few degrees on Friday night, leading to a wintry mix of melting snow, freezing drizzle, and rain beginning in the pre-dawn hours of 3-6 am.

The wintry mix will become more widespread by early Saturday morning. Neighborhoods along and south of I-80 will see this mix before switching to all snow later in the morning. North of I-80 looks to be all snow at this time. The changeover from the wintry mix to all snow in Omaha will be in the mid-morning. All snow ends by Saturday late afternoon/early evening.

The lowest totals will be across southeast NE, with less than 3" expected. The Omaha metro is in the 3-6" range. In western Iowa, neighborhoods could see up to 6-9", with some locations near Carroll perhaps seeing a foot of snow. Snow totals will depend on when the rain-to-snow transition occurs in your neighborhood. A degree can make all the difference. If the snow arrives faster than expected in Omaha, we will be on the higher end of the range, but if the rain holds on longer, it might be closer to the low end.

KMTV Snowfall forecast as of Friday (11/28) morning

Travel issues are expected Friday night-Sunday, with the worst of it on Saturday, when travel is not advised. Plan for extra time to get where you need to go. Roads will have more snow coverage in Iowa than in Nebraska. The wind will be gusty on Saturday as well, which may blow the snow around and reduce visibility.

The cold air associated with this pattern arrives on Sunday, and temperatures drop into the low 20s on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Temperatures at night will dip to near or below 10 degrees.

There is another chance of light snow south of Omaha, closer to the Nebraska/Kansas border, on Monday. At this time, this is not as impactful as the weekend.

Warmer days in the 30s/40s will return towards the end of next week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered PM Snow

High: 30

Wind: NW 15-25

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Wintry Mix

Low: 32

Wind: NW 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

High: 30

Wind: NW 15-25 G 35

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 19

Wind: NW 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

