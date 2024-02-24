Flirting with All-Time February Highs Monday, Drastic Cooldown Comes Tuesday

The trend of 60s in February has continued for Saturday and will continue for two more days. Highs on Sunday will rise into the upper 60s, even a few 70s over southeast Nebraska.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of the next few days with Omaha hitting 70 for the first time this year. The high in Omaha could reach 75, three degrees shy of not only the daily record (set in 1896) but the all-time February high temperature! It gets a bit breezy with winds between 20-30 mph, the first of a string of windy days.

Tuesday is going to be one of those days with an extreme temperature contrast across the viewing area due to a strong cold front. Those in Falls City/Maryville could hit the 70s on Tuesday, while Norfolk remains in the 30s during the day. Omaha and the rest of the area fall somewhere in the middle, depending on the passage of the cold front. As of now, Omaha could reach the 50s by late morning before dropping quickly. Therefore, bring layers for the drive home, even if you do not need them in the morning.

As the cold front passes through, the winds will greatly increase to some wind gusts between 40-50 mph, blowing in the colder air. A band of light snow passes through Tuesday evening, likely after the evening commute. Amounts and impacts look light, but the wind-driven snow could cause some visibility issues.

As we wake up on Wednesday, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chill values close to 0. It will be cold with highs in the mid 30s. The wind slowly relaxes during the day, but winds could still gust up to 35 mph.

The cooldown will be short-lived, by Thursday the wind switches out of the south to blow in warmer weather. Highs on Thursday reach the 50s, and we are back in the 60s for the first day of March.

This February has been very warm. Depending on how warm/cold we get over the next week, February 2024 could make a run for the top 5 warmest February's on record (records go back to 1871)!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 31

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 67

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Warm

Breezy

High: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Falling Temps

Scattered Evening Snow

"High": 52

