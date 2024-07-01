Flooding Possible Monday Night, Severe Storm Chance Tuesday

A flood watch is in effect for much of northeast Nebraska tonight, as 1-3" of rainfall may be possible, which could lead to street and fiver flooding into Tuesday morning.

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are falling along some parts of the Missouri River, but they are still climbing downstream. Check out this blog for the latest information on where water levels are falling and how much higher other parts of the river will get.

Forecast: Late Monday evening, another round of storms will move in from the west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with pockets of large hail, damaging wind, and flash flooding all possible. A couple tornadoes will also be possible, but this threat will be much higher over central Nebraska. The storms will be at their strongest as they move into northeast Nebraska around 8 p.m., but they should begin to weaken as they push southeast and get closer to the Omaha metro around 11. The storms then slowly push farther southeast overnight, but may break up into scattered rain before getting closer to northwest Missouri. Some of the scattered rain will continue into Tuesday morning.

We will warm up into the low 80s with higher humidity as scattered storms start to mix back in with the rain Tuesday afternoon. Some of these storms could also be severe with the threat for large hail, damaging wind, and a couple of tornadoes. The storms continue into the evening, but should weaken before ending at night.

A lot more of us will be able to avoid the rain Wednesday, but it will get hotter, with highs in the upper 80s.

There will be a lot more showers and storms across the region on Thursday, so have a backup indoor option for your 4th of July plans. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday brings a lot more dry time, and it will be a touch cooler, with low 80s and some sunshine.

We warm back into the mid 80s Saturday, but it comes with a few spotty showers and storms to avoid.

We'll continue to dodge some hit and miss storms Sunday with upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Heavy Rain, Flooding

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 88

