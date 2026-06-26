Foggy start to Saturday as heat & humidity start to build in this weekend

3 Things to Know



Foggy start to Saturday

Hot & humid weather begins Sunday

Heat lasts through next week, small storm chances too

Forecast

Temperatures were held in check on Friday, thanks to morning clouds. Temperatures will be in the 70s through this evening and drop into the 60s overnight.

Tonight, moisture will begin to surge in from the south, leading to fog on Saturday morning. Though this will erode by the afternoon, it will keep temperatures lower during the day, with highs in the low 80s. Outside of some morning drizzle or an afternoon storm, we will be dry.

Low temperatures for Saturday night will be much warmer than Friday, in the mid-70s, and, likely, we will not drop below 75 degrees for the foreseeable future.

Sunday is the first day of our extended heat episode in the Midwest, with highs reaching the mid-90s. With the high humidity, the heat index could reach 105-110 degrees.

For next week, this pattern will repeat each day with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and lows in the mid-70s.

The heat's danger is not in its intensity, but its duration. A week straight of hot days and warm nights does not allow the body to cool off, especially for those without AC. This adds stress to the body and makes it more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. It's important to remember those heat safety precautions, and to check on our more vulnerable loved ones.

Through next week, clusters of thunderstorms will roam the Midwest. Exactly when and where they will hit is too early for specifics, but there is a low chance each night as one of these clusters of storms rolls into eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. However, the trend will be dry for next week.

Heading into the holiday weekend, there is no sign of any significant heat relief, so plan on a hot & humid 4th of July.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Comfortable

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Fog

Breezy

High: 82

Wind: SE 15-30

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

Breezy

High: 94

Wind: S 15-30

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot & Humid

Windy

High: 95

Wind: S 20-40

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