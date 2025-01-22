For the first time in 5 days, Omaha gets back above freezing today

We start our Wednesday notably "warmer" than the past couple of nights with temperatures in the 20s. By this afternoon, we get above freezing for the first time since last Friday! Highs hit 36.

A few spotty pockets of snow are possible this evening, but it is light with no accumulation. Many of us will see nothing.

A cold front hits Wednesday night, sending temperatures back into the single digits and wind chills below zero for Thursday morning. While we enjoy some sunshine, highs on Thursday will drop back down to the low 20s, and winds should be slightly less gusty.

After a one-day shot of colder weather, Friday will bring average highs back. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but we keep highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a touch cooler with low 30s and a little more sunshine.

Next week is trending warmer, with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty PM Snow

Breezy

High: 35

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy & Colder

Low: 8

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 22

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 34

