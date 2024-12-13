Freezing rain arrives Friday; Here's what time it arrives in your neighborhood

The Friday morning commute will be dry, but it is very cold, with wind chills below zero.

Around the lunch hour, light freezing rain or drizzle will start to fall in southeast Nebraska in cities like Beatrice, Lincoln, and Falls City. The freezing rain will expand northeast across most of eastern Nebraska (including Omaha and CB), northwest Missouri, and far southwest Iowa around Clarinda closer to 3 p.m., give or take an hour. If you have any errands to run in the metro, try to get them done by the early afternoon... or if you can work from home the second half of the day, head home on your lunch break. By the evening commute, the light freezing rain will expand northeast across the rest of our area including up into Denison. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s during the drive home, but it will also be windy, making it feel like the teens.

The light freezing rain will continue at times early tonight as slightly warmer weather blow in from the south. Eventually temperatures will push above freezing from south to north, changing the freezing rain into regular cold rain. This will start along the Kansas border and over into northwest Missouri around 10 p.m., but it could take until around 2 a.m. for Omaha to push above freezing. By Saturday morning, there will be mainly scattered rain across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but there could still be pockets of freezing rain north of Omaha. By noon Saturday, most cities will be at or above freezing, and there could be a few leftover hit and miss showers in the afternoon, keeping us mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Widespread power outages are not expected from the ice, but keep your phones and tablets charged, just in case a few neighborhoods lose power.

Sunday will be breezy and warmer with mid 40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

It stays breezy Monday, but we keep temperatures a touch above average, in the mid 40s.

It starts to get cooler again Tuesday with low 40s and some sunshine.

We drop into the low 30s Wednesday with a little more wind.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with a high closer to 40.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Freezing Rain

Windy

Afternoon: 29

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Freezing Rain and Rain

Breezy

Morning: 33

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mainly Rain

High: 38

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 45

