Freezing Rain Could Join Warmer Weather

We haven't been above freezing in Omaha since just after midnight on January 9, but we finally push above freezing today! It will be breezy in the first half of the day as warmer air keeps pushing in from the south. The wind will be lighter this afternoon as we climb into the mid 30s with cloudy skies.

Tonight, some pockets of scattered wintry mix, which could include some light freezing rain, will move into the area. There will also likely be foggy areas into Tuesday morning. So, watch for new slippery spots with temperatures just below freezing during the Tuesday morning commute.

We'll likely have to dodge the scattered wintry mix most of Tuesday, keeping us cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 30s again.

There will be a little better chance for some scattered and light freezing rain Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but it won't be for everyone. By late morning as we start to warm up, we'll switch to scattered rain.

Along with some scattered rain Wednesday, our mid 30s continue with cloudy skies.

Hopefully you like mid 30s, because they'll still be with us Thursday and Friday with a lot of clouds.

In fact, it looks like we'll still be in the mid 30s over the weekend, hopefully with at least a little more sunshine on Sunday.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Breezy Early

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Wintry Mix

Low: 30

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Spotty Wintry Mix

High: 34

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 35

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.