Friday evening storms leave behind hail and wind damage across southwest Iowa

Severe weather on Friday evening left a trail of destruction in its wake over southwest Iowa.

KMTV got photos of tree damage from neighbors on Facebook.

The storms developed over Cass County, Nebraska, around 6 pm, and became severe as they crossed the river.

The damage began in Mills and Fremont Counties, where reports of trees down in Tabor, and 1" hail in Emerson. Near Randolph, farm augurs were blown over, and some grain wagons were moved. Trees also came down in Imogene.

This picture is from Kayla Goodrich from Montgomery County.

The storms intensified as they moved into Montgomery County. In Red Oak, a measured 74-mph wind gust at the airport caused numerous downed tree limbs and power lines, knocking parts of the city out of power.

TJ Hill from Emerson sent us this picture of a tree almost completely covering his porch.

In Stanton, more tree damage occurred, along with siding & roof damage to some buildings.

Kayla Riley shared this image of a branch going right into the side of her house.

The line of storms continued into Adams County, where tree damage was reported in Corning.