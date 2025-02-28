FRIDAY FORECAST: Warm and windy with a high fire risk

ICE JAM THREAT: The recent warm weather has caused ice to melt and move again on the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If the ice jams up, it could quickly increase water levels, flooding areas along the river. If you have interests along the rivers, keep a close eye on the water through the weekend.

FORECAST: It gets windy Friday with gusts up to 45 mph throughout the day. The good news is the wind helps us warm into the low 60s. However, the wind will also bring a high fire danger today. Douglas County has a burn ban, so avoid outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

Then, a cold front arrives, dropping the heat to start the weekend. The cold front doesn't bring us rain, and we stay mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday afternoon, closer to average for early March.

Sunday gets breezy, but we also get warmer, with highs in the mid 50s. There will be a few more clouds around Sunday, followed by a few hit-and-miss pockets of rain Sunday night, but most of us stay dry.

Most of Monday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy, but warmer, with the upper 50s to near 60.

Late Monday night, a few spotty showers will start to move in. Rain becomes more widespread into Tuesday morning, and it will continue at times Tuesday afternoon. The rainy weather keeps us breezy and a little cooler with low 50s.

We could get cold enough late Tuesday night and overnight to change the last bit of rain into snow, but at that point, there likely won't be much moisture left, keeping any snow totals pretty small. For now, anything looks to be under 1" of wet snow.

Behind the rain and snow, we get windy and colder Wednesday, dropping into the low 40s for highs.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Colder

High: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Overnight Rain

High: 55

