Frigid Air and Another Round of Snow

It will be a cold Tuesday night as we briefly drop into the upper single digits, but we should start to warm some into the morning commute. Regardless. Wind chills will be in the negatives.

Wednesday will be a little "warmer" with upper 20s, and the wind won't be as strong. A quick batch of scattered snow will move through from the late morning to the early afternoon, but it won't be for everyone. Any new accumulation would stay under an inch where the snow falls.

It gets breezy again Thursday as even colder weather blows in! Highs will be in the teens with mostly cloudy skies.

Heading into Thursday evening, another round of snow is expected, which could bring a few more inches of snow across the region. This will impact the Friday morning commute. There is still some uncertainty on the track of the storm, so snow totals may change for your neighborhood before the system arrives Thursday night.

Friday afternoon will be drier, but we will barely warm into the double digits. It will also be breezy, keeping the wind chill in the single digits.

It stays breezy Saturday as even colder weather keeps blowing in. The days starts below zero, and we only warm into the single digits in the afternoon.

Sunday looks like the worst of the arctic cold. We may never make it above zero all day.

We stay very cold Monday with a high near 0 and a little sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy Early

Low: 9

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

High: 29

THURSDAY

Snow Late

Breezy

High: 16

