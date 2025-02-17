Frigid stretch of weather after Monday's snow

Widespread snow is falling early this morning, which will continue for the Monday morning commute. Late this morning, the snow will start to break apart, and the bulk of today's snow will likely be on the ground by the end of lunch. Some hit and miss snow will return for the evening commute, adding a little more snow to the ground in some of our neighborhoods.

Snow totals on Monday will vary quite a bit across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The biggest totals will be across southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri. Areas from Columbus, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Maryville, and south will pick up 2-5 inches. The area from Norfolk, Fremont, Blair, Omaha, Council Bluffs, and Red Oak should see 1-3 inches. Farther northeast, totals will be around an inch or less.

KMTV Monday Snow Forecast

Along with Monday's snow, our frigid weather continues. Highs will be in the single digits with wind chills around -10 in the afternoon.

There could be a few pockets of snow around overnight as we drop into the double digits below zero for Tuesday morning. This will send the wind chill to -35 to -25. Make sure you and the kids are dressed in extra layers and are covering up as much skin as possible with hats, gloves, and scarves.

There will be some hit and miss snow around Tuesday, but a lot more of us will avoid the snow compared to Monday. Even if you see snow Tuesday, there's a good chance you'll see little to no new accumulation. The best chance to get closer to an inch of new snow will be well to the southwest of Omaha. Highs will only be near 0... making for a frigid day! Limit your time outside, and keep the pets inside with you as much as possible.

Wind chills Wednesday morning will likely be from -30 to -20. In the afternoon, the actual temperatures will be in the low single digits with a little more sunshine.

Thursday will likely bring our coldest morning of the week. Temperatures will be in the teens below zero, which will push the wind chill closer to -35 to -25. The afternoon will be in the single digits with mostly sunny skies.

Friday starts near -10, but we warm up a little more in the afternoon. Highs will be in the teens with a lot of sunshine.

The "heat wave" arrives this weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s. Then, we push into the low 40s on Sunday with a few more clouds.

MONDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 6

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

Low: -11

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

High: 0

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Frigid

High: 3

