Frigid weather continues, but a warm-up is in sight

Dangerous cold continues this morning. Temperatures are below zero, sending wind chills between -30 and -20. Even if the kids are on a delayed start, make sure they are wearing plenty of extra layers along with hats, gloves, and scarves to cover up as much skin as possible.

We don't warm up much today. Highs will be near 0 with a wind chill around -20 most of the afternoon in Omaha. There will also be some scattered snow around. While anyone could get hit by a light pocket of snow, the bulk of the snow will be southwest of Omaha. For most spots, a quick coating of snow could make for some new slick spots, but some neighborhoods southwest of Lincoln could get closer to a new inch of snow.

We will be below zero overnight and into Wednesday morning. Wind chills will be about -25 to -15.

Wednesday brings a small sign of progress towards nicer weather. There will be a lot of clouds around, but we start to see more sunshine mix in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low single digits above zero.

Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week with lows in the teens below zero. This will send wind chills around -30 to -20 again. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with single-digit high temperatures.

After a frigid start to Friday, we warm up into the teens with mostly sunny skies.

The "heat wave" arrives this weekend! Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s. Then, we push into the mid 40s on Sunday with a few more clouds.

On Monday, we'll make a run at 50 degrees!!

