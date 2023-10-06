Frosty start to the weekend

After a wet start to the day, it will be a mostly sunny afternoon. It will also be windy as colder weather blows in behind our latest cold front, holding us back into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

It will still be breezy for our Friday night football games. They start in the low 50s and fall into the upper 40s by the end of the games. Don't forget your heavier coat and some money for hot chocolate!

The wind will lighten up overnight and into Saturday morning, leading to the first frost of the season Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s in Omaha, which is cold enough for some frosty areas, even in the city. It would be a good idea to bring in or cover plants sensitive to cold weather.

With the help of mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, we will warm into the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees below average.

We keep warming up Sunday with highs in the low 70s and a lot of sunshine.

Our warm-up hits a speed bump Monday as we fall into the low 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer again, near 70.

Wednesday will be in the mid 70s, but an area of low pressure to our south will start to kick up the wind and throws some scattered showers our way.

We'll continue dodging scattered rain Thursday as we cool off into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 57

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frost Possible

Low: 36

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Morning Frost

High: 62

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonable

High: 72

