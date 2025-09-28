Getting cloudy, but staying warm early this week

It's a warm Sunday evening as temperatures steadily fall into the low 60s by Monday morning.

Our static weather pattern will continue into next week, with every day experiencing highs in the 80s, and we stay dry.

On Monday, clouds move in by the afternoon, but we still reach the upper 80s.

The clouds will be around for much of the day on Tuesday, though there are no rain chances. Despite this, we still reach the low 80s.

The clouds are expected to move out by Wednesday, leading to a slight increase in our temperatures. We hit the mid-80s on Wednesday, then the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.

A storm system is near us by the weekend, but it likely remains far enough away to keep us dry for the weekend. Still, you may experience a stronger breeze as temperatures hold in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Slightly Warmer

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 61

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 88

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Touch Cooler

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

