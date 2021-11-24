Getting Colder into Thanksgiving

After enjoying record warmth Tuesday, a cold front moves through the region this morning. We get breezy behind the cold front as the cooler air blows in, but temperatures will still push above average. We will be in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

We stay breezy overnight as the cooler weather keeps blowing in. Skies clear as we fall into the mid 20s for Thursday morning.

Winds will be lighter for Thanksgiving, but it will be cold. We only warm into the upper 30s, but at least it will be mostly sunny and dry for your holiday travel.

We get breezy again Friday, helping to warm us back up for your Black Friday shopping. It will be mostly sunny as we push back into the mid 50s.

We get back to the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. The sunshine is back in full force Sunday, but we're a touch cooler, near 50.

Temperatures stay above average early next week under mostly sunny and dry skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing

Cold

Low: 24

THANKSGIVING

Mainly Sunny

Cold!

High: 37

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 56

