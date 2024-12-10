Snow impacts morning commute in Omaha metro; here's what's coming next:

Temperatures continue to fall today with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s. There will likely be a few pockets of very light snow around during the day, but a lot of us will be dry.

Late tonight, there will be a better chance for your neighborhood to see a little snow falling as scattered snow moves through the region. About half of us will see snow overnight, mainly between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday. Even for those that see snow, most of us won't get any accumulation, but a handful of spots that get hit by a heavier pocket of snow could see minor accumulations less than half an inch. We're dry by the morning commute as we drop into the teens.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, but it will also be breezy and colder. Highs will only be in the mid 20s, putting us about 15 degrees below average.

It stays cold Thursday with mid 20s, a few clouds, and lighter wind.

Friday will be breezy as some slightly warmer weather blows in from the south, getting us into the mid 30s. Along with the warmer weather, rain will also move in from the south. Timing is still uncertain, but the rain could hold off until the evening. The exact timing and temperatures will help decide if the rain then switches to freezing rain or snow, which are both possible. Any leftover wintry mix from overnight should end early Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a touch warmer with upper 30s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

We keep warming up Sunday with mid 40s, but it will be breezy.

The mid 40s will continue Monday with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Snow

High: 37

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Low: 16

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 24

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 24

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.