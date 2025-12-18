Getting colder with high winds today

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



High winds today

Above Average this weekend

Even warmer for the holiday week

FORECAST:

A cold front tonight has brought some welcome rain to the region! It wasn't much, but it was enough to wash the salt off the roads. The rain is well to our east by the morning commute.

The cold front also drops temperatures on Thursday. It is a "falling high" day, with our warmest air being in the morning (upper 30s), and dropping through the afternoon (upper 20s). We bottom out overnight in the 10s.

Thursday will also bring some high winds, likely 50-60 mph, for many. Spotty power outages or tree damage are possible. Take caution during the evening commute, particularly for high-profile vehicles along the highways. Also, tie down or bring in any holiday decorations you don't want blowing away!

Friday is less blustery, and the afternoon is a little warmer with a mix of clouds and sun, and highs in the mid-40s.

The mild air continues into the weekend with highs in the 40s, even on the first official day of winter, which is Sunday.

It's mild and dry into the holiday week with highs in the low 50s. This is expected to last at least through the Christmas holiday.

Omaha's chances of a white Christmas, given the current forecast, are practically zero. In fact, we have a better chance at breaking the record high (57) than seeing any snow!

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

High Winds

PM Temp: 29

Wind: NW 35-55

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 14

Wind: NW 10-20

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 44

Wind: S 15-30

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Above Average

High: 45

Wind: S 5-20

