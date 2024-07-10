Getting Hotter: Here's When We Get Back to 100 in Omaha

We stay in the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies and a little more humidity. By late afternoon, a few isolated storms will pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa which continue through the evening. Nothing should be severe, but a few areas will see some heavy rain and lightning. Most cities will stay dry.

Any leftover rain in the region will end tonight, then we cool off into the low 60s for Thursday morning. Like recent mornings, a few spots will wake up to some fog.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s with a lot of sunshine, but the humidity continues to inch a little higher.

We start to get a little hotter and humid Friday with a high near 90. It will be mostly sunny with a couple spotty showers and storms to dodge in the second half of the day, but most cities stay dry.

Saturday looks hot and humid! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. The heat gets even worse on Sunday with a high of 100 now possible in Omaha. The higher humidity over the weekend will also keep the mornings warmer, in the 70s.

The high heat continues Monday with a lot of sunshine and a high near 100 again.

We are hoping for some relief Tuesday, but it will still be hot, with mid 90s.

