Getting hotter today, peak of the heat arrives tomorrow

Showers and a few storms are moving across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. These are falling apart and will be gone by 8 am. However, a few showers could be around for the AM commute.

The sunshine kicks back in Thursday afternoon, and we warm into the upper 80s, feeling more like the mid-90s thanks to more humidity. It will also be breezy at times with winds around 25-30 mph.

Friday will be hot and breezy with mid-90s and mostly sunny skies. The wind will be gusting to around 25-30mph. The high humidity will likely make it feel more like 105 late in the day.

The heat and humidity peak on Saturday with upper 90s and a lot of sunshine. It will feel like 105+ again in the afternoon. While breezy, the wind will not be as gusty as Thursday/Friday.

Sunday brings a few more clouds, but there will still be plenty of sunshine as we push into the low 90s. While there will be some spotty showers and storms in the second half of the day, a lot of the region will be dry.

Hit and miss showers and storms will continue for some of us on Monday with a high closer to 90.

Tuesday will be in the upper 80s as some of us continue to get hit by hit-and-miss rain.

THURSDAY

Spotty A.M. Rain

Afternoon Sunshine

Breezy

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 72

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 94

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 97

