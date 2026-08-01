Getting warmer again before more rain and storms midweek next week

3 Things to Know



Getting warmer again tomorrow

Better rain chances midweek next week

Temperatures remain seasonal

Forecast

We get cool Saturday night; some rural neighborhoods may reach the upper 50s, while Omaha will be in the low 60s. This cooler start will still lead to a warm day, with highs in the upper 80s.

We keep the dry weather into Monday with another afternoon spent in the upper 80s to near 90.

Some rain showers may pass through on Tuesday, keeping us a bit cooler, in the low 80s.

Confidence is growing in rain & storms on Wednesday. Exact timing, strength, and location are too early to say, but it could be a wet day for some. With the storms, highs stay in the 70s.

The rain is gone by Thursday, and we begin to warm back into the mid-80s.

By Friday, warm up more into the upper 80s. And signs are that we may get hotter into next weekend, back into the 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 61

Wind: N 5-10

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonal

High: 87

Wind: NE 0-5

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 90

Wind: SE 10-20

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 81

Wind: SE 5-10

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