Getting warmer for the holiday weekend, but a few spot storms are possible too

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warm, breezy Sunday with some late PM storms

Memorial Day is looking dry and warm

Staying warm next week with some midweek rain

FORECAST

Sunshine has returned today as highs reached the mid-70s.

There is a small chance of some light, spotty rain into Saturday evening over our western counties. Most will stay dry.

Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s. A few storms may arrive in northeast Nebraska Sunday evening. Some hail & gusty winds are possible, but the overall severe weather risk is low. The storms fall apart as they move farther east, but some showers are possible in Omaha after 10 pm.

Memorial Day is on Monday, and it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Most pools will open on Monday. That being said, be sure to pay attention to UV levels, and bring some sunscreen along! The Max UV index will be around 9 on Monday.

The warmth will stick around for next week. Omaha will stay in the mid-80s through Tuesday and Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 53

Wind: W 5-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

Late PM Storms

High: 83

Wind: S 10-25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

Wind: S 5-20

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-15

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