Getting warmer through the workweek

Despite the cold start (lows in the 20s), Sunday's highs will be warmer than Saturday, into the upper 50s, with plenty of sun.
We'll stay in the 50s on Monday, but a cool front may keep temperatures down a few degrees. The sun will remain through the workweek, too.
A few more clouds arrive on Tuesday, but we stay dry. With a 20-30 mph wind from the south helping us warm, highs for the day reach the upper 50s.
A few of us may get wet on Wednesday with some rain, but a lot of us will stay dry. Wednesday's highs will reach the upper 60s.
Another chance for rain is possible Thursday, but again, many stay dry. Highs remain in the upper 60s.
We keep the warm weather into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cold
Low: 31
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Cooler
High: 51
TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer & Breezy
High: 59
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Small Rain Chance
Breezy
High: 67
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)