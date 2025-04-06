Getting warmer through the workweek

Despite the cold start (lows in the 20s), Sunday's highs will be warmer than Saturday, into the upper 50s, with plenty of sun.

We'll stay in the 50s on Monday, but a cool front may keep temperatures down a few degrees. The sun will remain through the workweek, too.

A few more clouds arrive on Tuesday, but we stay dry. With a 20-30 mph wind from the south helping us warm, highs for the day reach the upper 50s.

A few of us may get wet on Wednesday with some rain, but a lot of us will stay dry. Wednesday's highs will reach the upper 60s.

Another chance for rain is possible Thursday, but again, many stay dry. Highs remain in the upper 60s.

We keep the warm weather into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 31

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 51

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer & Breezy

High: 59

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

Breezy

High: 67

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

