Getting warmer today, nearing record highs by Friday

Another chilly morning with temperatures in the mid-30s, with a few clouds passing by. The clouds will gradually clear on Thursday, leading to more afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

The warmest days this week look to be Friday & Saturday. Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid-70s. The record is 76, set in 1964.

A dry cold front arrives as the weekend begins, ushering in slightly cooler air and breezy winds early Saturday morning. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday, with highs in the mid-60s, and in the upper-50s for Sunday.

Our next chance for rain may come early next week as a windy storm system reaches Nebraska and Iowa. Monday will be cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be drier and partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s, followed by a low chance of rain around next Wednesday and Thursday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 68

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 42

Wind: SW 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 74

Wind: S 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler & Breezy

High: 66

Wind: NW 10-15 G25

